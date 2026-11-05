Snoh Aalegra reveals tracklist for “Legendary Love” album

Snoh Aalegra reveals tracklist for “Legendary Love”

Snoh Aalegra is giving fans another major reason to look forward to her next album. The R&B singer has officially revealed the tracklist for her upcoming project, Legendary Love, which is scheduled to arrive on November 13. The announcement gives listeners a closer look at what she has been preparing and how the project will be presented.

The upcoming album will contain 13 songs in total. However, Snoh is taking a different approach with the presentation by separating the project into two sections. The tracklist features Side 1 and Side II, giving Legendary Love a two-part format that adds another interesting element to the release.

Fans have already gotten an introduction to the album through several singles. Those include “I Love You,” “Karma” and “Just Friends.” Each record has helped build anticipation for the full project while offering a glimpse into Snoh’s latest musical direction.

November 13 will officially mark the arrival of Legendary Love, making this one of the most anticipated R&B releases of the month.

Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Legendary Love’ Features 13 Songs

With 13 tracks, Legendary Love will give Snoh plenty of room to explore different sounds and emotions. The decision to separate the album into Side 1 and Side II also gives the project a presentation reminiscent of traditional records.

That approach is particularly interesting in today’s music industry. Many artists release albums with a single continuous tracklist, but dividing a project into two sides can create a more intentional listening experience.

For Snoh, the two sections could help distinguish different themes and moments throughout the album. Fans will have to hear the complete project to understand how the songs connect and what story she ultimately wants to tell.

The singer has built a reputation for delivering emotionally driven R&B. Her music often explores love, relationships, heartbreak and the complicated feelings that come with navigating romantic connections.

Those themes have also helped her establish a dedicated audience. Snoh’s ability to combine soulful vocals with atmospheric production has made her one of the recognizable voices in contemporary R&B.

Now, Legendary Love will give her another opportunity to expand that musical identity.

‘I Love You,’ ‘Karma’ And ‘Just Friends’ Lead The Album

Before the November 13 release, Snoh has already introduced three songs from the upcoming project. “I Love You,” “Karma” and “Just Friends” are among the singles leading the album campaign.

The records offer listeners different perspectives on the subject of love. That theme has remained central to much of Snoh’s catalog, making the singles an appropriate introduction to a project titled Legendary Love.

“I Love You” gives fans another opportunity to appreciate the singer’s vocal delivery and emotional approach. Snoh has consistently demonstrated an ability to make intimate relationship experiences feel relatable through her music.

Meanwhile, “Karma” brings another dimension to the album’s rollout. The title itself suggests the complicated consequences that can come from relationships and the decisions people make throughout them.

“Just Friends” also adds to the anticipation surrounding the project. The song’s title touches on a familiar relationship dynamic, particularly when romantic feelings and personal expectations do not necessarily align.

Together, these three singles have helped establish the musical direction of Legendary Love. However, the remaining tracks should give fans an even better understanding of the full story.

A Major Return Following ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’

Legendary Love will also be an important release because of the time that has passed since Snoh’s previous studio album.

In 2021, she released Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. The 15-track project featured appearances from Tyler, The Creator and James Fauntleroy, while showcasing Snoh’s continued growth as an R&B artist.

The album included fan favorites such as “Lost You,” “In Your Eyes” and “I Want You Around.” Those records further strengthened her connection with listeners and demonstrated her ability to balance contemporary production with classic R&B influences.

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies also received significant attention from critics and music fans. It reinforced Snoh’s reputation as an artist who prioritizes musical atmosphere, songwriting and vocal performance.

Since then, listeners have continued looking forward to another full-length body of work.

The upcoming Legendary Love album will finally provide that opportunity. Its November 13 release will give fans 13 new tracks to experience, including the three singles that have already helped introduce the project.

Snoh Aalegra Continues To Build Her R&B Legacy

Snoh has spent years developing a sound that brings together soul, R&B and influences from different musical eras. Her approach has allowed her to stand out while remaining connected to the traditions that helped shape the genre.

Her earlier releases, including FEELS and – Ugh, those feels again, helped introduce her music to a wider audience. She continued building on that foundation with Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, which featured some of her most recognizable material.

Throughout her career, Snoh has also demonstrated an interest in creating music that feels personal. Rather than relying entirely on radio-friendly trends, she often focuses on storytelling and the emotional details behind her records.

That creative direction has helped her develop an audience that appreciates the full experience of her albums.

With Legendary Love, she appears ready to continue exploring those same qualities. The title alone suggests a project centered on one of the most familiar subjects in music, but Snoh’s previous releases demonstrate that she can approach love from several different perspectives.

The two-sided tracklist could also make the listening experience particularly interesting. Fans will be able to hear how Side 1 transitions into Side II and whether the two sections explore different stages of the album’s central themes.

November 13 Is A Big Date For R&B Fans

November 13 is shaping up to be an exciting date for Snoh Aalegra fans. After introducing Legendary Love through “I Love You,” “Karma” and “Just Friends,” she is now giving listeners a clearer idea of what to expect from the full-length release.

The 13-song album will give her another opportunity to showcase her songwriting, vocal ability and musical influences. It will also be her first studio album since 2021, making the release especially meaningful for listeners who have followed her career throughout the years.

Separating the project into Side 1 and Side II adds another layer of anticipation. Rather than simply delivering another collection of songs, Snoh is presenting the album with a format that encourages fans to experience both sections together.

As the release date approaches, listeners can revisit the three singles while waiting for the remaining tracks.

Ultimately, Legendary Love represents another important chapter in Snoh Aalegra’s career. With 13 songs arriving November 13, the singer is preparing to give R&B fans a new project to enjoy as the year winds down.

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