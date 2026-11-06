WV State Parks Announce Veterans Salute Lodging Discount

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (The Hinton News) — West Virginia State Parks officials announced the return of its Veterans Salute Savings promotion, which honors veterans and active-duty military personnel with a 50 percent discount on lodge and cabin stays booked during the month of November.



The special offer is available until Nov. 30 and can be used on stays through March 13, 2027, using the code VET50 when booking online.



“West Virginia’s state parks offer a place to unwind, reconnect with nature and experience the best of the Mountain State,” said West Virginia State Parks Acting Chief Dillard Price. “We’re proud to offer this discount as a thank-you to the veterans and active-duty military members who have served our country and to welcome them to enjoy all our parks have to offer.”



The discount applies to stays at all West Virginia state park lodges and cabins, with the exception of Stonewall Resort and Canaan Valley Resort state parks. Some exclusions apply. To receive the discount, guests must present a valid Veteran’s ID Card at check-in.



For more information or to book a stay, visit wvstateparks.com.



About West Virginia State Parks

West Virginia’s state parks and forests are the vacation destination of choice for more than 9 million people each year. Made up of 36 parks, 9 forests and two rail trails, the West Virginia State Parks system provides endless opportunities for family fun and adventure. Make memories that last forever. Book your adventure at www.wvstateparks.com.



West Virginia State Parks is managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

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