Governor Morrisey Announces Reopening of Labor and Delivery Services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (The Hinton News) - Governor Patrick Morrisey announced plans to reopen labor and delivery services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center through a new agreement between Vandalia Health and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM), restoring a critical healthcare service to the region. The Governor also announced a nearly $4 million Rural Health Transformation Program award to establish West Virginia's second freestanding birthing center and address complex labor and delivery births.

Watch Governor Morrisey’s announcement here.

“We are restoring essential healthcare services to the Greenbrier Valley by reopening labor and delivery at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center,” said Governor Morrisey. “This historic partnership between two of West Virginia's leading healthcare institutions, combined with a nearly $4 million investment, will build a stronger, more sustainable maternal healthcare system that serves mothers, babies, and families for years to come.”

The planned reopening will restore local access to deliveries requiring hospital resources, including C-sections, epidurals, and care for higher-risk pregnancies.

Vandalia Health and WVSOM have signed a Letter of Intent to establish an Academic Integration Agreement that calls for CAMC to reopen obstetric services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Under the agreement, WVSOM will become Vandalia Health's primary academic affiliation, with implementation beginning in phases on July 1, 2027. The partnership will also expand clinical training opportunities and establish a rural obstetrics training program based in Greenbrier County to help recruit and retain physicians. The signed Letter of Intent remains subject to final agreements and necessary approvals.

The nearly $4 million award through West Virginia's Rural Health Transformation Program will support a new WVSOM community-based birthing center and also provide assistance for more complex pregnancies. It will also expand prenatal and postpartum care, women's health services, birth preparation, lactation support, care coordination, and telehealth. Services will be introduced in phases as staffing, facilities, and clinical arrangements are established.

“What makes this effort especially important is that we are bringing partners together around a coordinated approach to maternal care rather than treating each level of care separately,” said Dr. Arvin Singh, Secretary of Health. “For families, that means a clearer path between community-based services and hospital care, with the right level of support available when they need it. Our goal is to build a system that works together and can serve mothers and babies for years to come.”

The announcement also builds on West Virginia's participation in the Transforming Maternal Health Model, a separate federal initiative announced in 2023 that provides up to $17 million over 10 years to improve maternal healthcare. West Virginia was selected in 2025 and will enter the program's third year in January 2027. The initiative focuses on improving patient safety, strengthening the healthcare workforce, expanding care coordination, and using technology to improve maternal health outcomes.

“The challenge of providing OB/GYN and maternity healthcare in rural areas is not just a Greenbrier Valley issue. According to the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO), more than half of rural counties do not have a hospital that provides these services. WVSOM is honored to participate in this effort to resolve that issue for our region. What an appropriate use of Rural Health Transformation Program funding. We are proud of Dr. Drema Hill’s involvement and look forward to working with the other partners and Gov. Morrisey’s team,” said WVSOM President James W. Nemitz.

Restoring labor and delivery services is an important step in strengthening the Greenbrier Valley's future. Access to quality healthcare helps families put down roots, gives businesses greater confidence to invest, and supports a stronger workforce. Together, these initiatives enhance the Morrisey administration's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, helping more West Virginians return to work, and creating new opportunities for communities across the state.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

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