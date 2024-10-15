ALDERSON W.Va. (Hinton News) - The Clayton-Griffith Creek Annual Pie Supper is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Clayton Community Building located on East Clayton Road.

Featuring a children’s fish pond, pretty girl and ugly man cakes, c ake walks, door prizes, an auction and grab bags.

The event will be serving hot dogs, BBQ and pies galore! There will be f un for all ages.

Come join the community for an evening of fun, food and fellowship.

The post Old Fashioned Pie Supper Coming Up in Alderson appeared first on The Hinton News .