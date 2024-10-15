Open in App
    • Hinton News

    Old Fashioned Pie Supper Coming Up in Alderson

    By Hinton News,

    2 days ago

    ALDERSON W.Va. (Hinton News) - The Clayton-Griffith Creek Annual Pie Supper is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Clayton Community Building located on East Clayton Road.

    Featuring a children’s fish pond, pretty girl and ugly man cakes, c ake walks, door prizes, an auction and grab bags.

    The event will be serving hot dogs, BBQ and pies galore! There will be f un for all ages.

    Come join the community for an evening of fun, food and fellowship.

