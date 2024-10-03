Open in App
    Hinton News

    All Aboard for Fun: Discover What's in Store at Hinton's Railroad Days Festival

    By Hinton News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu57w_0vtHyfSX00

    HINTON W.Va. (Hinton News) - The City of Hinton is excited to announce the 41st Annual Railroad Days Festival occurring in the downtown Historic District, Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13. Hinton’s rich rail history is an important part of its culture and this annual festival provides the opportunity to invite people from all over to celebrate our history and experience the small-town charm that Hinton has to offer.

    This year’s festival boasts:

    • Three full days of live music on two separate stages, orchestrated by Southern West Virginia’s very own, Matt Mullins
    • A dedicated Kids Zone that includes trackless train rides, bouncy houses, face painting and other kid-focused activities
    • A car show that includes hot rods and beautiful classics for car enthusiasts
    • A plethora of food options provided by local school groups, civic organizations, food truck vendors and local producers
    • Traditional arts and craft vendors
    • A West Virginia produced craft beer garden

    The City of Hinton and the Railroad Days Planning Committee invite you to join us for what has become a tradition in our community where family, friends and visitors come together to celebrate our heritage and enjoy the beauty that only West Virginia can offer.  We look forward to seeing you in Hinton in October!

    The post All Aboard for Fun: Discover What’s in Store at Hinton’s Railroad Days Festival appeared first on The Hinton News .

