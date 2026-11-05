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🏥 Hinsdale IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hinsdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home care to private practices. Here are several local roles hiring now if you like helping patients and want steady, meaningful work.
MRI Technologist Supervisor – Day Shift
- Employer: AdventHealth (UChicago Medicine AdventHealth)
- Location: Hinsdale, IL (120 N Oak St)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: $34.47 – $64.12/hour
Lead the MRI team while still staying hands-on with imaging. This role oversees MRI safety, workflow, quality, and training, with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and more) in a large, faith-based hospital system.
Dental Assistant / Front Desk Coordinator
- Employer: Established fee-for-service dental practice
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Type: Part-time (approx. 27–30 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mon–Wed 8:00–4:30, Thu–Fri 9:00–1:00, no evenings or Saturdays
Split your time between welcoming patients at the front desk and assisting chairside in a modern, non-HMO office. Great fit if you’re organized, friendly, and want weekday-only hours with a mix of admin and clinical work.
Caregiver / Care Partner
- Employer: Angels Homecare
- Location: Hinsdale, IL (and nearby assignments)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17–$21/hour, weekly pay
Provide personal care, companionship, and light housekeeping for seniors and others who need support at home. Offers flexible scheduling, health insurance options, referral bonuses, and paid time off based on hours worked.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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