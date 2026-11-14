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Hingham
📅 Nov 17 remote School Finance & Facilities meeting
13 days ago
📅 Remote school finance subcommittee meeting on Nov 17
The Finance/Capital & Facilities Subcommittee of the Hingham School Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
This is a remote meeting via Zoom. The brief agenda is:
- Call to order
- Attend and participate in the School Building Committee Meeting
- Adjourn
How to join:
- Zoom link: https://hinghamschools.zoom.us/j/81280765218?pwd=SaFtmdubEWlEtNbEAHfX3G6Hd2COnS.1
- Passcode: 68VX6E
- Phone: +1 309-205-3325
- Webinar ID: 813 0269 7163
- Phone passcode: 621446
The meeting may be recorded under the Open Meeting Law. If you want to record it yourself, you must tell the chair at the start of the meeting.
More Info: Calendar • Finance Capital and Facilities Subcommi...
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