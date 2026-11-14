📅 Remote school finance subcommittee meeting on Nov 17

The Finance/Capital & Facilities Subcommittee of the Hingham School Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

This is a remote meeting via Zoom. The brief agenda is:

Call to order Attend and participate in the School Building Committee Meeting Adjourn

How to join:

Zoom link: https://hinghamschools.zoom.us/j/81280765218?pwd=SaFtmdubEWlEtNbEAHfX3G6Hd2COnS.1

Passcode: 68VX6E

Phone: +1 309-205-3325

Webinar ID: 813 0269 7163

Phone passcode: 621446

The meeting may be recorded under the Open Meeting Law. If you want to record it yourself, you must tell the chair at the start of the meeting.