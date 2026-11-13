Hingham has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from fashion to food to finance. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Madewell (J.Crew Group) Location: Hingham, MA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $17.10/hour

Help shoppers find their style in a well-known denim and basics brand. Includes bonus programs, up to 60% employee discount, and access to a 401(k) with company match, plus other lifestyle discounts.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Hingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.08 – $27.60/hour

Lead the grocery team, manage inventory, and keep the store running smoothly in a fast-paced setting. Comes with a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO, and full health benefits.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Hingham, MA (Hingham Shipyard)

Type: 30 hours/week (benefits-eligible full-time schedule)

Pay: Competitive base salary (exact range not listed)

Welcome clients, handle everyday banking, and help people use Chase’s digital tools. Role includes a total rewards package with health coverage, retirement plan, and other programs like tuition help and mental health support (based on eligibility).

If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—good customer-facing roles in Hingham tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.