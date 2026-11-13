Hingham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big insurers to local clinics and long-term care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re in (or near) town.

Employer: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Location: Hingham, MA (Hybrid/office-based insurer role)

(Hybrid/office-based insurer role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.91 – $37.06/hour + variable pay

Work behind the scenes to support Medicare Advantage and ACA audits by coordinating medical record retrieval with providers and vendors. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in medical records, HIM, or risk adjustment, know HIPAA rules, and like organized, detail-heavy work with strong benefits.

Employer: Harbor House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Location: 11 Condito Road, Hingham, MA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday + on-call weekend rotation

Pay: Not listed

Lead care on your unit in a harborside long-term care setting, overseeing admissions, transfers, discharges, and resident safety. You’ll need a current MA RN license, CPR, and prior charge nurse experience, plus an interest in working closely with residents and families.

Employer: Mashpee Orthodontics

Location: Hingham, MA

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $23.00 – $32.00/hour

Hands-on role assisting with orthodontic procedures, X-rays, and 3D scanning, while keeping patients comfortable and informed. Great if you have dental assisting experience, know infection control and EMR systems, and want a smaller-practice feel with 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have related roles and like to keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.