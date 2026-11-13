Hingham’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to early-morning market shifts and a cozy cheese-focused café. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Erickson Senior Living – Linden Ponds

Erickson Senior Living – Linden Ponds Location: Hingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$19/hour

Schedule: 12:30 pm – 9 pm, weekends required

12:30 pm – 9 pm, Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, you’re out by 9 pm, and you get PTO, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with 3% match, onsite medical center, and 30% off food. You’ll keep the kitchen and storage areas clean and organized, help with stocking, and be part of a big, stable senior living community.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Hingham, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3 am – 11 am , days off typically Sunday & Wednesday ; must be flexible for weekends/holidays

, days off typically ; must be flexible for weekends/holidays Why it’s worth a look: Early shift with a 30% team member discount, 401(k) + match, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision options. You’ll handle food production that supports deli, meat/seafood, bakery, and produce, help guests find items, and keep everything clean and well-stocked.

Employer: Bloomy Rind

Location: Hingham, MA 02043

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.02–$17.24/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love cheese and café vibes. You’ll prep and cook menu items, run the register, bus tables, and keep the space clean, with an employee discount and flexible schedule. One year of cash handling and solid math skills are required.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.