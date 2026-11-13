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Hingham
🍽️ Multiple Hingham Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Perks
4 days ago
Hingham’s food scene is busy right now, from senior living dining rooms to early-morning market shifts and a cozy cheese-focused café. If you like working with food and people, there are several solid options open.
Dishwasher – Full Time (12:30–9 pm)
- Employer: Erickson Senior Living – Linden Ponds
- Location: Hingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$19/hour
- Schedule: 12:30 pm – 9 pm, weekends required
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, you’re out by 9 pm, and you get PTO, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with 3% match, onsite medical center, and 30% off food. You’ll keep the kitchen and storage areas clean and organized, help with stocking, and be part of a big, stable senior living community.
Food Production Specialist
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Hingham, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 3 am – 11 am, days off typically Sunday & Wednesday; must be flexible for weekends/holidays
- Why it’s worth a look: Early shift with a 30% team member discount, 401(k) + match, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision options. You’ll handle food production that supports deli, meat/seafood, bakery, and produce, help guests find items, and keep everything clean and well-stocked.
Fromagère / Culinary Café Food Associate
- Employer: Bloomy Rind
- Location: Hingham, MA 02043
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.02–$17.24/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you love cheese and café vibes. You’ll prep and cook menu items, run the register, bus tables, and keep the space clean, with an employee discount and flexible schedule. One year of cash handling and solid math skills are required.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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