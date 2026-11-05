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Hingham

📅 Veteran’s Day breakfast & ceremony at Hingham Town Hall

3 days ago
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📅 Veteran’s Day events at Hingham Town Hall

The Town of Hingham Veterans' Department is hosting a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Hingham Town Hall, 210 Central Street, Hingham, MA 02043.

CPL Lawrence St. Laurent, USMC Breakfast

  • Time: 8:30–10:30 AM
  • Location: Central Meeting Room, 2nd Floor
  • Who: Open to ALL Military, Veterans, and their families
  • Details: Sponsored by the Hingham Veterans' Council and catered by Hart Brothers Catering of Rockland, MA.

Veteran’s Day Ceremony

  • Time: 11:00 AM
  • Location: Sanborn Auditorium
  • Led by: Town Moderator Michael Puzo
  • Music: Hingham High School Band and soloist Dakota Burke
  • Speaker: Peter Schnorr, Hingham resident and U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Veteran
  • Highlight: Presentation of the Veteran of the Year Award to a Hingham veteran.

All are welcome to come honor local veterans and their families.

More Info: Veteran’s Day Celebration Wednesday, November 11th...

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