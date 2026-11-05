📅 Veteran’s Day breakfast & ceremony at Hingham Town Hall

📅 Veteran’s Day events at Hingham Town Hall

The Town of Hingham Veterans' Department is hosting a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Hingham Town Hall, 210 Central Street, Hingham, MA 02043.

CPL Lawrence St. Laurent, USMC Breakfast

Time: 8:30–10:30 AM

Location: Central Meeting Room, 2nd Floor

Who: Open to ALL Military, Veterans, and their families

Open to Details: Sponsored by the Hingham Veterans' Council and catered by Hart Brothers Catering of Rockland, MA.

Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Sanborn Auditorium

Led by: Town Moderator Michael Puzo

Town Moderator Music: Hingham High School Band and soloist Dakota Burke

and soloist Speaker: Peter Schnorr , Hingham resident and U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Veteran

, Hingham resident and Highlight: Presentation of the Veteran of the Year Award to a Hingham veteran.

All are welcome to come honor local veterans and their families.