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Hingham
📅 Veteran’s Day breakfast & ceremony at Hingham Town Hall
3 days ago
📅 Veteran’s Day events at Hingham Town Hall
The Town of Hingham Veterans' Department is hosting a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Hingham Town Hall, 210 Central Street, Hingham, MA 02043.
CPL Lawrence St. Laurent, USMC Breakfast
- Time: 8:30–10:30 AM
- Location: Central Meeting Room, 2nd Floor
- Who: Open to ALL Military, Veterans, and their families
- Details: Sponsored by the Hingham Veterans' Council and catered by Hart Brothers Catering of Rockland, MA.
Veteran’s Day Ceremony
- Time: 11:00 AM
- Location: Sanborn Auditorium
- Led by: Town Moderator Michael Puzo
- Music: Hingham High School Band and soloist Dakota Burke
- Speaker: Peter Schnorr, Hingham resident and U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot Veteran
- Highlight: Presentation of the Veteran of the Year Award to a Hingham veteran.
All are welcome to come honor local veterans and their families.
More Info: Veteran’s Day Celebration Wednesday, November 11th...
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