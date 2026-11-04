Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Hingham

⚠️ Last fall hazardous waste drop-off for Hingham residents

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iT3zn_1GkOKfEF00

💰 Safely get rid of old chemicals, paints, and other hazardous stuff from around your home at the last fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection.

  • When: Saturday, 11/14, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM
  • Where: Hull (exact location is shared after you register)
  • Who: Hingham residents onlyregistration and proof of residency required
  • Sponsor: South Shore Recycling Collaborative

To take part, you must register for a time slot using the SSRC Fall 2026 HHW Registration Form. After you sign up, you’ll get the event location and your drop-off time.

For full details on what’s accepted and not accepted, check the Household Hazardous Waste Collections – Full Details page before you go, so you only bring items they can take.

More Info: Household Hazardous Waste Collection – Last Fall E...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments