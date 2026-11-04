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Hingham
⚠️ Last fall hazardous waste drop-off for Hingham residents
2 days ago
💰 Safely get rid of old chemicals, paints, and other hazardous stuff from around your home at the last fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection.
- When: Saturday, 11/14, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM
- Where: Hull (exact location is shared after you register)
- Who: Hingham residents only — registration and proof of residency required
- Sponsor: South Shore Recycling Collaborative
To take part, you must register for a time slot using the SSRC Fall 2026 HHW Registration Form. After you sign up, you’ll get the event location and your drop-off time.
For full details on what’s accepted and not accepted, check the Household Hazardous Waste Collections – Full Details page before you go, so you only bring items they can take.
More Info: Household Hazardous Waste Collection – Last Fall E...
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