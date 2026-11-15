Hinesville neighbors are sharing some great free items and even a furry friend who needs a home. Here are a few local free deals you can check out today.

Item: Two black storage towers for CDs or DVDs

Condition: Not stated (described as great for organizing media)

Location: Eagles Landing/Hawthorne, Hinesville, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two matching black towers to hold your CD or DVD collection. Handy if you want to tidy up a media corner or add simple storage to a living room or office.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dog in need of a loving home

Location: Walthourville, Allenhurst, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Sweets is a foster pup who needs a permanent family. She was found on Halloween and has been cared for since then. She is doing well with potty training and feels most comfortable around other dogs. She is still shy and scared of some things, but is slowly opening up and showing her personality. She needs someone with patience, love, and attention to help her feel safe. She is still getting used to her harness and isn’t fully comfortable walking on it yet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Multiple free items (details not listed)

Location: Walthourville, Allenhurst, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering items completely free and asks for serious inquiries only. You’ll need to click through and message them to see exactly what’s available and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Hinesville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.