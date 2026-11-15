Hinesville’s real estate scene is busy right now, and that means fresh sales and leasing roles are popping up. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Victory Home Team / EXIT Team Realty

Victory Home Team / EXIT Team Realty Location: Hinesville, GA

Type: Full-time (sales role)

Full-time (sales role) Salary: Not listed

Inside & outbound real estate sales role where you work warm and cold leads, set appointments, and manage a lead database using Brivity tools. Good fit if you love phone work, follow-up, and want to grow into a real estate expert (license preferred but not required).

Employer: Victory Home Team / EXIT Team Realty

Victory Home Team / EXIT Team Realty Location: Hinesville, GA

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a real estate sales team: recruit agents, coach them to hit goals, run meetings, and oversee contracts and campaigns. Best for someone with 5+ years real estate sales and 3+ years leadership who wants a path toward higher-level management.

Employer: RangeWater Real Estate

Location: Hinesville, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, includes weekends)

(40 hours/week, includes weekends) Salary: Not listed

Front-line leasing role at a multifamily community: give tours, handle applications, renewals, and resident questions while helping keep occupancy high. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), life insurance, parental leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.