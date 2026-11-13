Hinesville’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with salons, hotels, and quick-service spots all looking for reliable people. If you like working with guests and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Hinesville, GA (near Chick-fil-A and LongHorn)

(near Chick-fil-A and LongHorn) Salary: Stylists typically earn about $32/hour (base pay + tips + commission + bonuses)

Stylists typically earn (base pay + tips + commission + bonuses) Type: Full-time

Busy salon with steady walk-in guests, nightly credit card tips, 401(k), holiday pay, and paid vacation. Great fit if you have an active GA cosmetology license, can work weekends, and want a stable, growth-focused salon.

Employer: Not listed (hotel managed by SAI Hospitality Management )

Not listed (hotel managed by ) Location: Hinesville, GA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Front desk role handling check-in/check-out, guest questions, and basic office tasks. Comes with paid time off, holidays, multiple insurance options, incentives, and employee lunches, plus chances to be recognized as Associate of the Quarter/Year.

Employer: KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In)

Location: Hinesville, GA

Salary: Not listed (includes quarterly performance bonus eligibility)

Not listed (includes eligibility) Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant: manage profit & loss, hiring, training, and daily operations. Role includes leadership development, medical/dental/vision benefits, PTO, shift meal discount, paid training, and recognition for top-performing managers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit. And if you’re interested, don’t wait; apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.