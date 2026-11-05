📢 $22/hr part-time youth assistant job at Hinesburg library

📢 Part-time youth job at Carpenter-Carse Library

Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg, VT is hiring a Part-time Youth Assistant to help run programs for kids and teens.

The job is about 15 hours a week, generally Wednesdays 1–7pm, Fridays 2–7pm, and 1–2 Saturdays a month 10am–3pm, with possible extra hours in spring/summer 2027.

You’ll:

Create after-school programs for grades K–8

Coordinate the summer reading program and related grants

and related grants Promote programs and handle registrations

Work with performers, invoices, and volunteers

Pay is $22/hour, with combined time off (CTO) for all employees.

They’re looking for someone with 2–4 years of library/teaching or similar experience, strong people skills, good computer and social media skills, and who can pass a background check.

To apply, email your cover letter, resume, and two professional references to Jill Andersen at jill@carpentercarse.org, or mail them to Carpenter-Carse Library, 69 Ballards Corner Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until filled.