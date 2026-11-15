Hilton Head Island is buzzing with tourism and resort growth, which means solid demand for sales and marketing pros. If you like people, numbers, and closing deals, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels Location: Sonesta Resort, Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead group sales for a major oceanfront resort and directly manage an Executive Meeting Manager. You’ll own group room and meeting space revenue, build corporate and association business, travel up to 50%, and work closely with revenue, catering, and operations. Sonesta highlights strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, paid leave) and serious focus on training and growth.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Earning Potential: $120,000+ per year (for top performers)

Front-line sales role presenting Hilton Grand Vacations’ ownership program to guests on-site. High-income potential if you’re strong at closing, plus benefits starting day one, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and big travel discounts. Ideal if you have prior sales experience (luxury, insurance, hospitality, finance, or services) and can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: WSVK

Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Area (role appears to be with a German company; German language required)

(role appears to be with a German company; German language required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

German-speaking inside sales/project coordinator role in technical B2B sales for foam parts and packaging. You’ll manage customer projects from first inquiry to series production, prepare technical and commercial quotes, support field sales, and handle ERP data and admin. They offer flexible hours, fair pay with bonuses, training, and a permanent contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters. You can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes to one you never chased.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.