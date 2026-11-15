Hilton Head’s hospitality scene is buzzing right now, with resorts and local spots hiring for both year‑round and flexible roles. If you like working with people, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run weddings, galas, and special events at a major hotel brand. You’ll set up and serve at banquets, work with a tight team, and get access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Sonesta International Hotels Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar banquet work but in a PM, full-time role, ideal if you like evenings and late events. Comes with the same strong benefits package and steady hours in a busy events setting.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Overnight front desk role welcoming guests and owners, handling check-ins/outs, and answering questions. Includes site perks like free parking or gate pass, uniforms, bus tickets, discounted golf, and fitness center discounts.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hour

Teach group fitness classes and help guests with personal fitness plans in a resort setting. Offers competitive pay, travel discounts, potential medical/dental/vision/401(k), plus local perks like free parking and discounted golf.

Employer: Park Plaza Cinema

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Full-time, year-round, in person

Pay: $18–$20/hour (based on experience)

Help run a local movie theater, leading staff, handling daily operations, concessions, guest service, and social media. Great fit if you have customer service experience and want steady hours in a fun, entertainment-focused spot.

Employer: Park Plaza Cinema

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Part-time, seasonal and holiday shifts available

Pay: $14–$16/hour + tips

Serve popcorn and snacks, help guests, and keep the concession area running smoothly. Perfect for students or anyone wanting extra hours, with flexible shifts and tip potential.

If something here looks like a fit, click through and apply soon—Hilton Head roles tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.