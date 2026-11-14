Hilton Head Island has some solid leadership roles open right now, from hotels to insurance to construction. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Highgate

Highgate Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Full-time

Salary: Yearly (exact amount not listed)

Run the full operation of a branded hotel: drive revenue, control costs, keep guests happy, and grow your team. This role is hands-on and visible on property, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and more).

Employer: Insurance Office of America

Insurance Office of America Location: Hybrid – Charleston, SC office (listed under Hilton Head Island area)

– Charleston, SC office (listed under Hilton Head Island area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000 per year, plus bonus potential

Lead operations for a commercial insurance branch: manage the team, budget, P&L, and process improvement while also handling your own book of business. This role offers company-paid health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths for professional growth.

Employer: Handyman of Hilton Head

Handyman of Hilton Head Location: Hilton Head Island, SC (in person)

Hilton Head Island, SC (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.00 – $35.00 per hour

Oversee residential or small construction projects from start to finish, coordinating crews, reading blueprints, and keeping jobs on time and on budget. This is a good fit if you like being on-site, leading teams, and want paid time off with steady local work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.