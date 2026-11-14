Hilton Head Island’s healthcare scene is busy, thanks to tourism and a growing year‑round community. Here are several solid roles if you want to care for patients while enjoying island life.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a post‑acute/rehab setting, giving hands‑on occupational therapy under a licensed OT. Good fit if you’re NBCOT certified, licensed in SC, and want steady hours with an interdisciplinary team; new grads are welcome.

Employer: Namaste Spa

Namaste Spa Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Commission

Salary: $60,000 – $110,000 per year (plus 20% automatic gratuity)

Resort‑based spa role in one of Hilton Head’s premier vacation spots. Great if you have 1+ year of experience, a SC massage license, want a flexible schedule, and like perks such as employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead care in the Surgical ICU, guiding nurses and coordinating complex patient care. Best for an experienced critical care RN who wants to supervise daily SICU operations, support quality improvement, and mentor staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.