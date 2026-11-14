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🍽️ Hilton Head Island hospitality hiring: multiple guest-facing roles
Hilton Head Island’s resorts are busy and still hiring. If you like helping people relax and enjoy their vacations, these roles are worth a look.
Front Desk Agent (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Part-time (3rd shift, weekends and holidays required)
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Welcome guests, handle check-ins and check-outs, and share info about the resort and local area. Comes with free on-site parking or gate pass, free uniforms (including safety shoes), bus pass discounts, golf discounts, and fitness/cell phone discounts.
Guest Services Concierge
- Employer: Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed; full benefits for eligible staff)
Be the go-to person for guests at this oceanfront resort—book dining, spa, golf, and activities, and help plan special occasions. Role offers training, room and meal discounts, access to some resort amenities, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with match for eligible team members.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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