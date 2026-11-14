Hilton Head Island’s resorts are busy and still hiring. If you like helping people relax and enjoy their vacations, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Part-time (3rd shift, weekends and holidays required )

(3rd shift, ) Pay: $19.50/hour

Welcome guests, handle check-ins and check-outs, and share info about the resort and local area. Comes with free on-site parking or gate pass, free uniforms (including safety shoes), bus pass discounts, golf discounts, and fitness/cell phone discounts.

Employer: Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; full benefits for eligible staff)

Be the go-to person for guests at this oceanfront resort—book dining, spa, golf, and activities, and help plan special occasions. Role offers training, room and meal discounts, access to some resort amenities, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with match for eligible team members.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.