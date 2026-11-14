Hilton Head Island is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Hands-on role for golf lovers: you’ll help customers, work on club repairs (re-gripping, re-shafting, loft/lie), and handle front-end tasks like returns and promos. Comes with retail perks like merchandise discounts, bonus opportunities, and benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Hilton Head, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Great fit if you enjoy fashion and talking with people. You’ll style customers, keep the store looking sharp, and work flexible shifts with merch discounts, bonus programs, and access to a wide range of benefits based on eligibility.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting Pay: $18.50/hour with scheduled increases up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

Busy, physical role where you’ll stock, cashier, help with curbside pickup, and keep the store clean. Solid option if you want steady hours, clear pay growth, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 75 Mathews Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Type: Part-time

Posting End Date: November 17, 2026 (may close early)

Front-line banking role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions. Good entry into banking if you have at least 6+ months of customer interaction experience and can work Saturdays.

Employer: Nouria / Enmarket

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Step-up role for someone with 1+ year of retail experience who’s ready to help run a store. You’ll support the Store Manager, lead the team, handle paperwork, and keep the store stocked and welcoming, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.