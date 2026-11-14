Hilton Head has some very special young cats hoping to find their first real homes. All of these kitties are at Hilton Head Humane Association and are just the right age to grow up with your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6.5 months)

Baby (about 6.5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Rose is a young black kitten with lots of growing, playing, and silly kitten mischief ahead of her. She’s at that perfect in‑between age where she’s still very playful but ready to bond closely with her new family and turn every toy, box, and random object into an adventure.

Come meet Rose at the Hilton Head campus and see if she’s the new best friend you’ve been waiting for.

👉 Meet Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 6.5 months)

Young (about 6.5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Wheeli is a handsome little tuxedo gentleman. At 6.5 months old, he’s the perfect mix of adorable and sweet. He can be a bit shy when you first meet him, but once he feels safe, his gentle, loving side starts to shine. He’s looking for a patient, kind family who will give him time to come out of his shell.

If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for shy sweethearts, Wheeli may be your match.

👉 Meet Wheeli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 6.5 months)

Young (about 6.5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Wild Fire is a sweet young black kitty with a gentle heart. He may be a little shy at first, but under that bashful side is a loving boy just waiting to blossom. With patience, kindness, and steady love, he’s likely to become a very devoted companion.

If you enjoy earning a cat’s trust and watching them grow more confident, Wild Fire could be the one.

👉 Meet Wild Fire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 6.5 months)

Young (about 6.5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / “Cow kitty”

Black & White / “Cow kitty” Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Billie is a former stray who has turned into a “professional lovebug.” She’s a black‑and‑white “cow kitty” known for her tiny, cute meow, her fun spots, and her extremely affectionate personality. She loves everyone and just wants that love right back.

If you’re looking for a cuddly, people‑oriented cat, Billie might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Hilton Head, SC area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Hilton Head Humane Association or calling (843) 681-8686 to ask about these wonderful young kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.