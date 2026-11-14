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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Goofy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hilton Head
Looking for a loyal new friend on Hilton Head? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Hilton Head Humane Association for someone special to take them home.
Rumplemints
- Breed: Spaniel mix
- Age: About 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association
- Phone: (843) 681-8686
Rumplemints is a gentle, shy sweetheart who won’t rush up for attention, but quietly wins your heart once he feels safe. He can be a bit nervous with new people and situations, yet treats, toys, and patience help his sweet side shine. In a calm, steady home where he can build confidence at his own pace, he blossoms into a loving companion.
👉 Meet Rumplemints and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wesley
- Breed: Pointer mix
- Age: About 1 year (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 30 lbs
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association
- Phone: (843) 681-8686
Wesley is a happy, goofy guy with a big smile and even bigger personality. This young Pointer mix has endless enthusiasm and a silly charm that keeps everyone laughing. He’s equal parts handsome and hilarious, and loves turning ordinary moments into fun.
👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dorothy
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: 5 years
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association
- Phone: (843) 681-8686
Dorothy is a fun-loving, adventurous Husky mix with tons of personality. She has that classic Husky spirit—active, energetic, and playful. Dorothy would be a great match for someone who enjoys outdoor adventures, walks, and plenty of playtime. She’s ready to explore the world and be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Hilton Head, SC, consider visiting Hilton Head Humane Association or giving them a call at (843) 681-8686 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.