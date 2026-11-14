Looking for a loyal new friend on Hilton Head? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Hilton Head Humane Association for someone special to take them home.

Breed: Spaniel mix

Spaniel mix Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Rumplemints is a gentle, shy sweetheart who won’t rush up for attention, but quietly wins your heart once he feels safe. He can be a bit nervous with new people and situations, yet treats, toys, and patience help his sweet side shine. In a calm, steady home where he can build confidence at his own pace, he blossoms into a loving companion.

👉 Meet Rumplemints and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer mix

Pointer mix Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Male

Weight: About 30 lbs

About 30 lbs Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Wesley is a happy, goofy guy with a big smile and even bigger personality. This young Pointer mix has endless enthusiasm and a silly charm that keeps everyone laughing. He’s equal parts handsome and hilarious, and loves turning ordinary moments into fun.

👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Hilton Head Humane Association

Phone: (843) 681-8686

Dorothy is a fun-loving, adventurous Husky mix with tons of personality. She has that classic Husky spirit—active, energetic, and playful. Dorothy would be a great match for someone who enjoys outdoor adventures, walks, and plenty of playtime. She’s ready to explore the world and be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hilton Head, SC, consider visiting Hilton Head Humane Association or giving them a call at (843) 681-8686 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.