Hilton Head Island is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping resorts and landscapes in top shape. Here are a few solid maintenance roles hiring now.

Employer: Capital Vacations

Capital Vacations Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on resort role focused on keeping buildings and grounds looking sharp. Mix of general repairs, light construction, painting, plumbing, electrical, HVAC support, and landscaping, with a flexible schedule that includes weekends and holidays.

Employer: Juniper

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor job on a landscape maintenance crew doing mowing, edging, pruning, planting, mulching, and cleanup. Good fit if you like working outside, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a company that offers benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role managing all engineering and maintenance operations for a resort property, including building systems, grounds, budgets, and safety. Requires solid experience in HVAC/electrical/plumbing, team leadership, and comes with relocation assistance for the right candidate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.