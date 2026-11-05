🔧 Hilton Head Island has Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring

Hilton Head Island is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping places in great shape. Here are several solid options if you enjoy working with tools, the outdoors, or keeping properties looking sharp.

Employer: Massey Services, Inc.

Massey Services, Inc. Location: Hilton Head Island, SC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work outdoors helping protect homes and businesses from termites with one of the largest pest and lawn companies in the country. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training, and tuition reimbursement) and room to grow if you like the field.

Employer: Arcan Capital

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community, handling repairs, groundskeeping, and preventative maintenance. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with HVAC/EPA/CPO certifications and multi-trade skills, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, vacation, and PTO plus clear growth opportunities.

Employer: MasterCorp

Location: Hilton Head, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; paid training included)

Help keep resort units spotless at a well-known vacation property, cleaning guest rooms and common areas so they’re ready on time. This is a good entry point into hospitality, with paid training, medical/vision/dental, paid time off, and growth potential even if you’re new to housekeeping.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—Hilton Head roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.