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🏥 Hilton Head Island Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hilton Head Island’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to leadership and flexible PRN work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: PRN / per-assessment
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on volume)
Travel to patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 60-minute adult/geriatric health assessments. Flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and CE support make this ideal if you want control over your hours and income.
Registered Nurse – Medical ICU (Nights)
- Employer: Novant Health – Hilton Head Medical Center
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- Relocation: Up to $7,500 offered
Work in a busy medical ICU caring for critically ill patients with complex conditions. Good fit if you want to grow your critical care skills, work with a strong interdisciplinary team, and build ICU experience for long-term career growth.
Locum Tenens Physician – Hospitalist (Inpatient, Nights & Days)
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Locum / Contract
- Setting: Inpatient hospitalist coverage; admissions not required
Locums hospitalist role with a mix of nights and days and vacation coverage. Includes paid malpractice, pre-paid travel and housing, and 24/7 consultant support; compensation is competitive and varies by experience and need.
Locum Tenens Physician – Hospitalist (Outpatient)
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Locum / Contract
- Setting: Outpatient, mix of day and night shifts; no admissions or hospital privileges required
Outpatient-focused hospitalist assignment with ACLS/BLS required. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, and negotiates pay with weekly direct deposits, so you can focus on patient care.
Director of Nursing Services – Outpatient Surgery Center
- Employer: Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head
- Location: Hilton Head Island, SC
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $75,000 – $110,000 per year
- Sign-on Bonus: $1,000
Lead clinical operations across OR, Pre-Op, and PACU in a surgery center setting. You’ll manage staff, quality, and compliance (state, Medicare, accreditation) and support budgeting and new service lines—great for an RN with OR/ASC leadership experience and a BSN.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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