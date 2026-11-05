🏥 Hilton Head Island Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hilton Head Island’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to leadership and flexible PRN work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: PRN / per-assessment

PRN / per-assessment Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on volume)

Travel to patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities to complete 60-minute adult/geriatric health assessments. Flexible scheduling (days, evenings, weekends), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and CE support make this ideal if you want control over your hours and income.

Employer: Novant Health – Hilton Head Medical Center

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Relocation: Up to $7,500 offered

Work in a busy medical ICU caring for critically ill patients with complex conditions. Good fit if you want to grow your critical care skills, work with a strong interdisciplinary team, and build ICU experience for long-term career growth.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Locum / Contract

Setting: Inpatient hospitalist coverage; admissions not required

Locums hospitalist role with a mix of nights and days and vacation coverage. Includes paid malpractice, pre-paid travel and housing, and 24/7 consultant support; compensation is competitive and varies by experience and need.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Locum / Contract

Setting: Outpatient, mix of day and night shifts; no admissions or hospital privileges required

Outpatient-focused hospitalist assignment with ACLS/BLS required. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, and negotiates pay with weekly direct deposits, so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Outpatient Surgery Center of Hilton Head

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Hilton Head Island, SC Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $75,000 – $110,000 per year

Sign-on Bonus: $1,000

Lead clinical operations across OR, Pre-Op, and PACU in a surgery center setting. You’ll manage staff, quality, and compliance (state, Medicare, accreditation) and support budgeting and new service lines—great for an RN with OR/ASC leadership experience and a BSN.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.