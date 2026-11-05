🍽️ Hilton Head Island: Multiple Resort & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Hilton Head’s resort scene is busy year-round, and these food & hospitality spots are adding to their teams. If you like guest-facing work in a beach-town setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vi

Vi Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Other (support role in food & beverage)

Other (support role in food & beverage) Pay: $17.06 – $20.01/hour

Help with food prep, plating, table setup, and delivering food and beverage carts in a luxury senior living community. Comes with competitive pay, strong benefits, PTO from day one, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Greene King Brewery

Greene King Brewery Location: Listed as Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Area (role details reference UK pub locations)

Listed as (role details reference UK pub locations) Type: Part-time, permanent

Pay: Up to £13.50/hour (hourly)

Front-of-house pub role pouring drinks, serving food, and creating a warm, social atmosphere. Includes career development via apprenticeships, food & drink discounts, hotel discounts, and retail perks.

Employer: Hilton Grand Vacations

Location: Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Not listed (bartender role at a resort)

Not listed (bartender role at a resort) Pay: Not listed

Resort bartender role mixing cocktails, serving beer and wine, handling cash, and keeping the bar clean and stocked. Ideal if you’re 21+, have cashiering experience, and want to work for a large hospitality brand known for work–life balance.

Employer: The Sea Pines Resort

Location: Harbour Town Bakery, Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Not listed (front-of-house café role)

Not listed (front-of-house café role) Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Make espresso drinks, run the register, and help with bakery displays in one of Harbour Town’s busiest spots. Good fit if you like a fast-paced café vibe, guest interaction, and want growth opportunities within Sea Pines Resort.

Employer: The Sea Pines Resort

Location: Harbour Town Bakery & Café, Hilton Head Island, SC

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Support servers and hosts by running food, clearing and resetting tables, handling basic POS transactions, and keeping the restaurant clean and stocked. Comes with golf perks, resort and F&B discounts, and 401(k) with match once eligibility is met.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.