Hilo’s retail and service scene is busy, with both big brands and local shops hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things running smooth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Seasonal, part-time (retail)

Pay: Starting pay will be at or above local minimum wage (exact rate set by experience and skills)

Help customers find the right athletic and casual shoes while keeping the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop. This role comes with a 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, and the chance to pick up extra hours during busy times.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Hilo, HI (333 Kilauea Ave #2)

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $55,000 – $82,600 base + up to $26,000 commission

Lead an AT&T retail store, coach a sales team, and drive results while giving customers a great experience with wireless, internet, and entertainment services. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, tuition help, parental leave, and big AT&T discounts.

Employer: Kevin's Auto & Truck Repair LLC

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Good pay based on experience/production (exact amount not listed)

Join a family-owned auto repair shop that’s been serving Hilo for 30+ years. You’ll talk with customers, schedule service, and explain repairs and costs—Monday–Friday only, no weekends, in a clean, organized, and busy shop.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—Hilo roles like these can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.