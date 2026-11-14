Hilo has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from front desks to full-on college admin. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: Aloha Veterinary Center

Aloha Veterinary Center Location: Hilo, HI (in person)

(in person) Salary: From $17/hour

Type: Full-time

This is a busy front desk at a long-time local vet clinic. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, book appointments, take payments, and help keep pet records in order. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and pet care discounts.

Employer: University of Hawaii at Hilo – CAFNRM

Location: UH Hilo, Hilo, HI

Salary: Based on UH salary schedules (see posting)

Based on (see posting) Type: Full-time, 11-month, Permanent

Closing Date: December 3, 2026

This role runs the day-to-day admin side of the College of Agriculture: budgets, purchasing, payroll, travel, and reports. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of business/admin experience and want a stable university job with clear procedures.

Employer: Acro HR Solutions

Location: Hilo, HI (Onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract through Dec 2026 (possible extension)

You’ll handle phones, greet visitors, manage files, and move documents between clinics and offices. Great if you have 3+ years of clerical work, can type 40 wpm, and are comfortable with standard office software and equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills are in demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.