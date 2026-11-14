📢 State approves final land transfer to Hawaiian Home Lands

The Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has approved the transfer of 318.25 acres of state-owned land in the Waiākea area of Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island from DLNR to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL).

This vote, taken on November 13, 2026, in Honolulu, is part of a long-running effort to settle claims between DHHL and the State of Hawaiʻi for the use or loss of Hawaiian home lands between 1959 and 1988.

The transfer still needs approval from the Hawaiian Homes Commission. If they approve it, the total land conveyed will be more than the remaining acreage owed to DHHL under Act 14 (1995), effectively completing that settlement.

Earlier, on August 14, 2026, BLNR approved eight other parcels totaling about 334 acres for DHHL. This new Waiākea parcel adds 33 more acres.

For questions, you can contact the DLNR Communications Office at 808-587-0396 or [email protected].