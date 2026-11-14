Hilo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of travel contracts plus a few solid local roles. If you’re up for island life and hospital pace, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (at Hilo Medical Center )

Bluebird Staffing (at ) Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Contract, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , nights (6:30 pm–7:00 am)

, , Pay: Not listed

Not listed Night shift RRT role in cardiopulmonary at Hilo Medical Center, three 12s per week, no call. Good fit if you like acute care and want a focused, short-term contract.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 9-hr flexible shifts

, , Estimated Pay: $2,814/week

CT Tech travel gig with day-one benefits and 9-hour flexible shifts. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus recruiter support while you explore the Big Island.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 9-hr days/nights

, , Estimated Pay: $1,811/week

Busy ER travel contract with mixed day/night shifts and strong benefits from day one. Ideal for RNs with ACLS, BLS, PALS, TNCC, and NIHSS who want variety and adventure.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 9-hr day shifts

, , Estimated Pay: $1,811/week

Similar ER travel role but focused on day shifts only. Good if you want ER experience without flipping between days and nights.

Employer: U.S. Renal Care

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $19.52–$31.17/hour

Hands-on dialysis role supporting patients with renal failure across locations as a floater. Great entry point if you have a heart for patient care and want to grow in nephrology.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital in Hilo)

(recruiting for a hospital in Hilo) Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Salary: $550,000–$600,000/year (estimated range)

(estimated range) Join an established team of three orthopedic surgeons with PA/NP support and Da Vinci 5 robotics. Best for experienced surgeons with strong shoulder/upper-extremity skills seeking a long-term island lifestyle.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , Estimated Pay: $2,029/week

OT role in SNF/ICF settings with variable shifts and weekend coverage as needed. Good match if you have SNF experience and like working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, ~16 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights (6:30 pm–7:00 am)

, , Estimated Pay: $2,455/week

Night-shift RT contract with three 12s and strong benefits. Great if you prefer nights and want higher weekly pay plus travel stipends.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hr nights

, , Estimated Pay: $2,058/week

General/echo/vascular ultrasound role on night shift. Nice fit if you’re an experienced sonographer wanting steady hours and ocean-side living.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,119/week

Day-shift RT contract in cardiopulmonary with 12-hour shifts. Good for RTs who want daytime work and a longer 15-week stay.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, , Estimated Pay: $2,268/week

Night RRT role focused on acute respiratory care and diagnostics. Strong choice if you want solid pay plus guaranteed hours with a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, , Estimated Pay: $2,054/week

Night RT tech contract with guaranteed hours and housing options. Nice if you like a smaller agency feel and consistent night shifts.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, ~16 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days (6:30 am–7:00 pm)

, , Estimated Pay: $2,348/week

High-paying day-shift RRT contract with three 12s per week. Great if you want strong weekly pay, daytime schedule, and full travel benefits.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,276/week

General RRT role with a long-standing travel agency. Good for RTs who want a stable 15-week contract and strong support team.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, , Estimated Pay: $2,197/week

Night RT tech position with emphasis on acute care skills and multiple certifications (ACLS, BLS, often PALS/NRP). Great if you want strong pay and don’t mind heavy hands-on work.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, ~16 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,455/week

One of the higher-paying day RRT contracts listed, with three 12s and full benefits. Ideal if you want to maximize income while enjoying a longer stay in Hilo.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,205/week

Day-shift RRT tech role with EPIC charting and a focus on patient-centered respiratory care. Good if you want a supportive team vibe and solid weekly pay.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,054/week

Day-shift RRT contract with housing options and education perks. Nice for travelers who like a straightforward schedule and strong recruiter support.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,272/week

Day RRT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, plus housing options and 401(k) match. Great if you want a shorter 13-week commitment with strong support.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, 15 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr days

, , Estimated Pay: $2,197/week

Day-shift RRT contract with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good for RTs who want a balance of pay, stability, and time to explore the island.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—Hilo travel and specialty roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.