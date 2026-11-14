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Hilo
🏥 Hilo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Travel & Local Roles
12 days ago
Hilo’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of travel contracts plus a few solid local roles. If you’re up for island life and hospital pace, these openings are worth a look.
Registered Respiratory Therapist (Night Shift, 15 Weeks)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing (at Hilo Medical Center)
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Contract, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights (6:30 pm–7:00 am)
- Pay: Not listed
- Night shift RRT role in cardiopulmonary at Hilo Medical Center, three 12s per week, no call. Good fit if you like acute care and want a focused, short-term contract.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,814/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 9-hr flexible shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,814/week
- CT Tech travel gig with day-one benefits and 9-hour flexible shifts. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus recruiter support while you explore the Big Island.
Travel ER RN – Emergency Department – $1,811/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 9-hr days/nights
- Estimated Pay: $1,811/week
- Busy ER travel contract with mixed day/night shifts and strong benefits from day one. Ideal for RNs with ACLS, BLS, PALS, TNCC, and NIHSS who want variety and adventure.
Travel ER RN – Days – $1,811/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 9-hr day shifts
- Estimated Pay: $1,811/week
- Similar ER travel role but focused on day shifts only. Good if you want ER experience without flipping between days and nights.
Dialysis Patient Care Technician Floater
- Employer: U.S. Renal Care
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $19.52–$31.17/hour
- Hands-on dialysis role supporting patients with renal failure across locations as a floater. Great entry point if you have a heart for patient care and want to grow in nephrology.
Physician – Orthopedic Surgery (Hospital-Employed)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital in Hilo)
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Salary: $550,000–$600,000/year (estimated range)
- Join an established team of three orthopedic surgeons with PA/NP support and Da Vinci 5 robotics. Best for experienced surgeons with strong shoulder/upper-extremity skills seeking a long-term island lifestyle.
Travel Occupational Therapist – SNF/ICF – $2,029/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,029/week
- OT role in SNF/ICF settings with variable shifts and weekend coverage as needed. Good match if you have SNF experience and like working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Travel Respiratory Therapist Tech – Nights – $2,455/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, ~16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (6:30 pm–7:00 am)
- Estimated Pay: $2,455/week
- Night-shift RT contract with three 12s and strong benefits. Great if you prefer nights and want higher weekly pay plus travel stipends.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – Nights – $2,058/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,058/week
- General/echo/vascular ultrasound role on night shift. Nice fit if you’re an experienced sonographer wanting steady hours and ocean-side living.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,119/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,119/week
- Day-shift RT contract in cardiopulmonary with 12-hour shifts. Good for RTs who want daytime work and a longer 15-week stay.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Nights – $2,268/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,268/week
- Night RRT role focused on acute respiratory care and diagnostics. Strong choice if you want solid pay plus guaranteed hours with a traveler-focused agency.
Travel Respiratory Therapist Tech – Nights – $2,054/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,054/week
- Night RT tech contract with guaranteed hours and housing options. Nice if you like a smaller agency feel and consistent night shifts.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,348/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, ~16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days (6:30 am–7:00 pm)
- Estimated Pay: $2,348/week
- High-paying day-shift RRT contract with three 12s per week. Great if you want strong weekly pay, daytime schedule, and full travel benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,276/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,276/week
- General RRT role with a long-standing travel agency. Good for RTs who want a stable 15-week contract and strong support team.
Travel Respiratory Therapist Tech – Nights – $2,197/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Estimated Pay: $2,197/week
- Night RT tech position with emphasis on acute care skills and multiple certifications (ACLS, BLS, often PALS/NRP). Great if you want strong pay and don’t mind heavy hands-on work.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,455/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, ~16 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,455/week
- One of the higher-paying day RRT contracts listed, with three 12s and full benefits. Ideal if you want to maximize income while enjoying a longer stay in Hilo.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,205/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,205/week
- Day-shift RRT tech role with EPIC charting and a focus on patient-centered respiratory care. Good if you want a supportive team vibe and solid weekly pay.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,054/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,054/week
- Day-shift RRT contract with housing options and education perks. Nice for travelers who like a straightforward schedule and strong recruiter support.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,272/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,272/week
- Day RRT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, plus housing options and 401(k) match. Great if you want a shorter 13-week commitment with strong support.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Days – $2,197/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, 15 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $2,197/week
- Day-shift RRT contract with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good for RTs who want a balance of pay, stability, and time to explore the island.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—Hilo travel and specialty roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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