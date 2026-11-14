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📢 December water safety instructor course in Hilo
📢 Become a certified water safety instructor this December
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation is offering an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification Course in Hilo.
- When: Dec. 3, 4, 11, and 18, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. each day
- Where: NAS Swimming Pool, Hilo
- Cost: $200 per participant
- Registration: Space is limited and pre-registration is required
This course trains you to teach Parent and Child Aquatics, Learn-to-Swim, Adult Swim, and more. Those who pass will receive a 2-year American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor certification.
Prerequisites:
- At least 15 years old by the last class
- Able to swim front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, sidestroke, and butterfly at Level 4
- Maintain a back float or scull in deep water for 1 minute
- Tread water for 1 minute
To register or ask questions, call Aquatic Recreation Specialist Alex Flores at 808-339-5491. For the course fact sheet, visit www.parks.hawaiicounty.gov/divisions/recreation/aquatics.
More Info: Water Safety Instructor Course Offered in December...
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