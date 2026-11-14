📢 Become a certified water safety instructor this December

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation is offering an American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor Certification Course in Hilo.

When: Dec. 3, 4, 11, and 18 , 8 a.m.–4 p.m. each day

, each day Where: NAS Swimming Pool, Hilo

Cost: $200 per participant

Registration: Space is limited and pre-registration is required

This course trains you to teach Parent and Child Aquatics, Learn-to-Swim, Adult Swim, and more. Those who pass will receive a 2-year American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor certification.

Prerequisites:

At least 15 years old by the last class

by the last class Able to swim front crawl, back crawl, breaststroke, elementary backstroke, sidestroke, and butterfly at Level 4

at Maintain a back float or scull in deep water for 1 minute

Tread water for 1 minute

To register or ask questions, call Aquatic Recreation Specialist Alex Flores at 808-339-5491. For the course fact sheet, visit www.parks.hawaiicounty.gov/divisions/recreation/aquatics.