⚠️ Essential-use water limits lifted for Pāpa‘ikou area

Effective immediately (Nov. 13, 2026), the “Essential Use Only” water notice is cancelled for affected customers in Pāpa‘ikou, Puueopaku, Pauka‘a, and Honoli‘i (South Hilo, Hawai‘i).

The Pāpa‘ikou well has been repaired and is back in service, so normal water use may resume.

Residents in these areas can go back to regular water use, but are asked to use water wisely and not waste it.

This update is from the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.