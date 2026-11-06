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Hilo
🏥 Hilo Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
9 days ago
Hilo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from hospital roles to remote physician work. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want island life (or already have it), these are worth a look.
Psychiatric Aide (Casual Hire), Psych Acute
- Employer: Hilo Benioff Medical Center
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Casual / per diem (must work shifts, weekends, holidays)
- Salary: Not listed
Work on the inpatient psychiatric unit supporting patients with acute mental health needs. Hands-on care, close teamwork with nurses, and a good fit if you’re interested in behavioral health and can handle a 24/7 environment.
Travel CT Technologist - $2,904 per week
- Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, full-time, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour flexible shifts, no call
- Pay: $2,904 per week (package, per listing)
High-paying travel CT tech role in an acute hospital setting. You’ll need a HI Radiologic Technologist license, ARRT (CT), BLS, and 2+ years acute experience; expect varied shifts and to hit the ground running.
Registered Nurse – Medical-Surgical (Travel Contract)
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Facility: Hilo Medical Center
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Contract, 15 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, variable shifts, no call
Med-surg travel RN spot with flexible shift lengths and days. Good if you’re open to variable scheduling and want solid acute-care experience on the Big Island.
Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
- Employer: Aegis Therapies
- Location: Legacy of Hilo – Hilo, HI
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $29–$39 per hour
Provide OT support in a SNF/rehab/long-term care setting with strong clinical support and unlimited CEUs. Great for COTAs who enjoy geriatrics and want steady hours plus growth opportunities.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Part-time, ~25 hrs/week
- Pay: $18–$28 per hour
Retail pharmacy tech role helping patients with prescriptions and insurance in a fast-paced store. Includes structured training, benefits eligibility, and room to grow your pharmacy career.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Part-time, ~20 hrs/week
- Pay: $18–$28 per hour
Very similar to the other CVS tech role but with slightly fewer hours. Good fit if you want flexible part-time work with healthcare exposure and customer interaction.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $2,770 per week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Hilo, HI (West Hilo)
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts
- Duration: Listed as 13 weeks, described as 26-week inpatient rehab contract
- Pay: $2,770 per week (per listing)
Inpatient rehab SLP role with a strong medical caseload, dysphagia, and MBS focus. Ideal if you’re an experienced medical SLP wanting an extended Hawaii assignment.
Medical Assistant III (Primary Care)
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Hilo Medical Offices – Hilo, HI
- Type: Part-time, 20 hrs/week, onsite
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, roughly 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $27.66–$30.73 per hour
Support primary care providers with vitals, procedures, rooming, and patient education in a clinic setting. Union role with stable hours and strong system backing.
RN Registered Nurse (Skilled Nursing)
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits and PDO detailed)
Provide nursing care in a skilled nursing/long-term care environment, supervising CNAs and LPNs. Comes with PDO, holiday pay, medical insurance, FSA, and life insurance after introductory period.
Travel Vascular Sonographer - $2,200 per week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Schedule: 12-hour day shifts, minimum 36 hrs/week, some call
- Pay: About $2,200 per week (per listing)
Advanced vascular ultrasound role in an acute hospital using Canon equipment and Meditech EMR. Great for ARDMS sonographers with 3+ years’ acute experience who want travel perks and housing support.
Digital Primary Care Physician (Pacific Time, Evenings)
- Employer: Galileo
- Location: Remote, based in Pacific Time (serving HI)
- Type: Part-time, minimum 14 hrs/week (4-hour shifts)
- Pay: $140–$150 per hour
Fully virtual primary care using chat and video for patients across ages and conditions. Perfect for board-certified FM/IM physicians who want flexible evening shifts and are comfortable with digital-first care.
Occupational Therapy Assistant / COTA
- Employer: Aegis Therapies
- Location: Legacy of Hilo – Hilo, HI
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $29–$39 per hour
Same COTA opening as above, posted on a different site—listing again here so you can apply wherever you prefer. Strong benefits, CEUs, and support in a geriatric-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Hilo healthcare jobs tend to open in clusters.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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