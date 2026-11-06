🏥 Hilo Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Hilo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from hospital roles to remote physician work. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want island life (or already have it), these are worth a look.

Employer: Hilo Benioff Medical Center

Hilo Benioff Medical Center Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Casual / per diem (must work shifts, weekends, holidays)

Casual / per diem (must work shifts, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Work on the inpatient psychiatric unit supporting patients with acute mental health needs. Hands-on care, close teamwork with nurses, and a good fit if you’re interested in behavioral health and can handle a 24/7 environment.

Employer: Kahu Malama Nurses

Kahu Malama Nurses Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, full-time , 13-week contract

, 13-week contract Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour flexible shifts, no call

, 10-hour flexible shifts, no call Pay: $2,904 per week (package, per listing)

High-paying travel CT tech role in an acute hospital setting. You’ll need a HI Radiologic Technologist license, ARRT (CT), BLS, and 2+ years acute experience; expect varied shifts and to hit the ground running.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Bluebird Staffing Facility: Hilo Medical Center

Hilo Medical Center Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Contract , 15 weeks

, 15 weeks Schedule: 36 hrs/week, variable shifts, no call

Med-surg travel RN spot with flexible shift lengths and days. Good if you’re open to variable scheduling and want solid acute-care experience on the Big Island.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Location: Legacy of Hilo – Hilo, HI

Legacy of Hilo – Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Pay: $29–$39 per hour

Provide OT support in a SNF/rehab/long-term care setting with strong clinical support and unlimited CEUs. Great for COTAs who enjoy geriatrics and want steady hours plus growth opportunities.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Part-time , ~ 25 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $18–$28 per hour

Retail pharmacy tech role helping patients with prescriptions and insurance in a fast-paced store. Includes structured training, benefits eligibility, and room to grow your pharmacy career.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Part-time , ~ 20 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $18–$28 per hour

Very similar to the other CVS tech role but with slightly fewer hours. Good fit if you want flexible part-time work with healthcare exposure and customer interaction.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Hilo, HI (West Hilo)

Type: Travel, full-time

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, 8-hour day shifts Duration: Listed as 13 weeks , described as 26-week inpatient rehab contract

Listed as , described as inpatient rehab contract Pay: $2,770 per week (per listing)

Inpatient rehab SLP role with a strong medical caseload, dysphagia, and MBS focus. Ideal if you’re an experienced medical SLP wanting an extended Hawaii assignment.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Hilo Medical Offices – Hilo, HI

Hilo Medical Offices – Type: Part-time , 20 hrs/week , onsite

, , onsite Schedule: Mon–Fri, roughly 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Mon–Fri, roughly Pay: $27.66–$30.73 per hour

Support primary care providers with vitals, procedures, rooming, and patient education in a clinic setting. Union role with stable hours and strong system backing.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits and PDO detailed)

Provide nursing care in a skilled nursing/long-term care environment, supervising CNAs and LPNs. Comes with PDO, holiday pay, medical insurance, FSA, and life insurance after introductory period.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Travel, full-time

Schedule: 12-hour day shifts , minimum 36 hrs/week , some call

12-hour , minimum , some call Pay: About $2,200 per week (per listing)

Advanced vascular ultrasound role in an acute hospital using Canon equipment and Meditech EMR. Great for ARDMS sonographers with 3+ years’ acute experience who want travel perks and housing support.

Employer: Galileo

Location: Remote, based in Pacific Time (serving HI)

Type: Part-time , minimum 14 hrs/week (4-hour shifts)

, minimum (4-hour shifts) Pay: $140–$150 per hour

Fully virtual primary care using chat and video for patients across ages and conditions. Perfect for board-certified FM/IM physicians who want flexible evening shifts and are comfortable with digital-first care.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Location: Legacy of Hilo – Hilo, HI

Legacy of Hilo – Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Pay: $29–$39 per hour

Same COTA opening as above, posted on a different site—listing again here so you can apply wherever you prefer. Strong benefits, CEUs, and support in a geriatric-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Hilo healthcare jobs tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.