🚔 Hilo public safety jobs with multiple openings up to $127K

Hilo has a few solid public safety roles open right now, from entry-level security to a senior safety leader role. Good mix of steady hours, strong pay, and work that really serves the community.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Part-time , nights (Sat & Sun, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM)

, nights (Sat & Sun, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM) Pay: $26.58/hour

Unarmed mobile patrol at a healthcare site. You’ll do regular rounds, watch entrances and parking areas, respond to incidents, and help patients and visitors feel safe. Requires high school diploma (or equivalent), 18+, background check, drug screen, and valid driver’s license.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Location: Hilo, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: SR-15 pay range (rate effective 07/01/2026, exact amount not listed)

Works directly with a judge to keep order in the courtroom, handle jurors, and serve notices of court actions. Needs high school diploma (or equivalent), 3 years general work experience, plus 1 year bailiff experience in a statewide court system, valid driver’s license, and ability to legally possess a firearm under Lautenberg rules.

Employer: Hawaiian Electric

Location: Hilo – Hawaii Island

Type: Full-time, Professional

Hiring Range: $99,900 – $127,500/year

High-level safety leader role shaping safety culture for a major utility. You’ll lead safety programs, audits, and investigations, support emergency response, and mentor other safety staff. Requires 5+ years safety experience (utility/construction or similar), strong knowledge of OSHA/HiOSH and related standards, OSHA 30, and a valid driver’s license. Professional safety certifications (like CSP, ASP, CHST, CIH) are preferred.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.