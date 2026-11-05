👔 Hilo, HI Executive & Management: Multiple High-Impact Roles

Hilo’s leadership job scene is small but mighty right now, with a few standout roles that put you at the center of science, finance, and community projects. If you’re ready to lead teams and shape big decisions, these are worth a look.

Employer: Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA)

Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) Location: Hilo, HI (primary work site can be Tucson, Hilo, or La Serena, with frequent travel)

(primary work site can be Tucson, Hilo, or La Serena, with frequent travel) Salary: $244,000–$335,000 (final pay depends on experience and location)

(final pay depends on experience and location) Type: Full-time, executive leadership

Lead a 600-person, world-class astronomy lab that runs major observatories like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and Gemini Observatory. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in astronomy/astrophysics (or related field) and a strong track record running large, complex, international science or technical organizations. Role covers strategy, budgets, federal partnerships (NSF/DOE), and major data-intensive astronomy programs. Position is open until filled.

Employer: Central Pacific Bank

Location: Hilo, HI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, management

Run and grow a team portfolio of high-value commercial clients in loans and deposits while leading a motivated sales team. You’ll focus on relationship banking, risk management, and hitting financial goals, with a strong community and “Positively Ohana” culture. Best fit if you have a bachelor’s in business (or related field), 7+ years in commercial lending, and 4+ years in management.

Employer: SSFM

Location: Hilo, HI, US

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support planning, infrastructure, environmental, and grant-funded projects across Hawaiʻi as part of a consulting team. You’ll handle project coordination, schedules, budgets, reports, grants, and stakeholder communication, working closely with planners, engineers, and technical staff. Great for organized problem-solvers with program/project coordination, technical writing, or public-sector/infrastructure experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and some are open to different experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.