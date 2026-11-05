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👔 Hilo, HI Executive & Management: Multiple High-Impact Roles
Hilo’s leadership job scene is small but mighty right now, with a few standout roles that put you at the center of science, finance, and community projects. If you’re ready to lead teams and shape big decisions, these are worth a look.
NSF NOIRLab Director
- Employer: Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA)
- Location: Hilo, HI (primary work site can be Tucson, Hilo, or La Serena, with frequent travel)
- Salary: $244,000–$335,000 (final pay depends on experience and location)
- Type: Full-time, executive leadership
Lead a 600-person, world-class astronomy lab that runs major observatories like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory and Gemini Observatory. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. in astronomy/astrophysics (or related field) and a strong track record running large, complex, international science or technical organizations. Role covers strategy, budgets, federal partnerships (NSF/DOE), and major data-intensive astronomy programs. Position is open until filled.
Niche Markets Manager
- Employer: Central Pacific Bank
- Location: Hilo, HI
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, management
Run and grow a team portfolio of high-value commercial clients in loans and deposits while leading a motivated sales team. You’ll focus on relationship banking, risk management, and hitting financial goals, with a strong community and “Positively Ohana” culture. Best fit if you have a bachelor’s in business (or related field), 7+ years in commercial lending, and 4+ years in management.
Program Specialist (I or II)
- Employer: SSFM
- Location: Hilo, HI, US
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support planning, infrastructure, environmental, and grant-funded projects across Hawaiʻi as part of a consulting team. You’ll handle project coordination, schedules, budgets, reports, grants, and stakeholder communication, working closely with planners, engineers, and technical staff. Great for organized problem-solvers with program/project coordination, technical writing, or public-sector/infrastructure experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and some are open to different experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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