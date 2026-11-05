🔧 Hilo Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hilo has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from house cleaning to full facilities management. Good mix of flexible hours and steady, in-person work.

Employer: Kalo Clean LLC

Kalo Clean LLC Location: Hilo, HI (on the road, client homes)

(on the road, client homes) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour + 100% of tips

You set your own schedule and pick your availability, so this can fit around family, school, or another job. You’ll need your own car and cleaning supplies, a positive attitude, and good communication; pay is based on experience and can grow as you stay with the company.

Employer: Hilo Lagoon Centre

Location: Hilo, HI (in person)

(in person) Type: Not stated (ongoing, on-site role)

Not stated (ongoing, on-site role) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, and more

This role keeps a busy building clean, safe, and welcoming—think floors, restrooms, trash, and common areas. It’s a good fit if you like steady work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits plus a regular schedule.

Employer: I. Kitagawa & Company

Location: Hilo, HI (travel between company locations)

(travel between company locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead both the facilities maintenance team and the dealership services department, handling staff scheduling, safety, vehicle logistics, and property upkeep. This is a management role for someone with leadership experience (auto industry preferred) and a valid driver’s license who’s comfortable juggling multiple projects.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.