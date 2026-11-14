📅 Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day in Hillside

Hillside Public Schools will celebrate Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

From 9:30–10:30 a.m., schools across the district will honor Ruby Bridges’ legacy of courage, equity, and inclusion.

A district walk will go from Hurden Looker Elementary School (1261 Liberty Ave., Hillside, NJ 07205) to Hillside High School (1085 Liberty Ave., Hillside, NJ 07205) and then back.

Everyone in the school community is encouraged to:

Join the walk between the two schools

Wear purple on November 18 to show support for Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day

Schools will also host their own celebrations to commemorate Ruby Bridges and promote safe, welcoming schools for all.