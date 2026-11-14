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Hillside
📅 Hillside Holiday Tree Lighting & Breakfast with Santa
12 days ago
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Breakfast with Santa in Hillside
Kick off the season with two fun family events in Hillside:
Hillside Holiday Tree Lighting
- Date: Friday, November 27, 2026
- Time: 6:30 PM
- Location: Village of Hillside Courtyard, 425 Hillside Ave, Hillside, IL 60162
- Enjoy festive lights, free hot chocolate, and a photo opportunity with Santa. Bring the whole family.
Breakfast with Santa
- Date: Saturday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Location: Best Western, 4400 N. Frontage Rd., Hillside
- More holiday fun with Santa in a relaxed morning setting.
Both events are hosted by the Village of Hillside and are great for kids and families to celebrate together.
More Info: Calendar • Hillside Holiday Tree Lighting
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