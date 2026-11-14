📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Breakfast with Santa in Hillside

Kick off the season with two fun family events in Hillside:

Hillside Holiday Tree Lighting

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Village of Hillside Courtyard, 425 Hillside Ave, Hillside, IL 60162

Enjoy festive lights, free hot chocolate, and a photo opportunity with Santa. Bring the whole family.

Breakfast with Santa

Date: Saturday, November 5, 2026

Saturday, Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Best Western, 4400 N. Frontage Rd., Hillside

More holiday fun with Santa in a relaxed morning setting.

Both events are hosted by the Village of Hillside and are great for kids and families to celebrate together.