📢 MLK 2027 student essay contest now accepting entries

Students in Hillside are invited to take part in the 2027 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Essay Contest.

Write an original essay based on the 25th Commemorative Breakfast theme: “Past Dream... Tomorrow's Promise.” Essays should focus on ideas or actions that promote positive values, equal access to work, education, or legal justice for everyone, to support racial equity.

Key details:

Length: 1,500 words or less

1,500 words or less Format: Neatly typed or hand-written, in English

Neatly typed or hand-written, in Limit: One essay per student

One essay per student Judging: Theme expression, organization, and writing quality (spelling, grammar, punctuation)

Theme expression, organization, and writing quality (spelling, grammar, punctuation) School role: Each school selects the top 3 essays per grade and submits them

Each school selects the and submits them Mail to: Hillside Community Relations Commission

425 Hillside Ave., Hillside, IL 60162

Mark envelope to the Commission and include school name and principal/contact email

Mark envelope to the Commission and include school name and Deadline: Friday, December 18, 2026

Winners will receive a special gift and be invited to read their essays at the Commemorative Breakfast on Monday, January 18, 2027.

Questions? Call (708) 449-6450.