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📢 MLK 2027 student essay contest now open in Hillside
📢 MLK 2027 student essay contest now accepting entries
Students in Hillside are invited to take part in the 2027 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Essay Contest.
Write an original essay based on the 25th Commemorative Breakfast theme: “Past Dream... Tomorrow's Promise.” Essays should focus on ideas or actions that promote positive values, equal access to work, education, or legal justice for everyone, to support racial equity.
Key details:
- Length: 1,500 words or less
- Format: Neatly typed or hand-written, in English
- Limit: One essay per student
- Judging: Theme expression, organization, and writing quality (spelling, grammar, punctuation)
- School role: Each school selects the top 3 essays per grade and submits them
- Mail to: Hillside Community Relations Commission
425 Hillside Ave., Hillside, IL 60162
Mark envelope to the Commission and include school name and principal/contact email
- Deadline: Friday, December 18, 2026
Winners will receive a special gift and be invited to read their essays at the Commemorative Breakfast on Monday, January 18, 2027.
Questions? Call (708) 449-6450.
More Info: 2027 Submissions Open for the Dr. Martin Luther Ki...
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