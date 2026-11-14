📢 Nominate a local hero for Hillside’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2027 Dream Award.

The Hillside Community Relations Commission and the Village of Hillside are now accepting nominations for someone who lives out Dr. King’s ideals—things like promoting non-violence, improving their community, respecting all ethnicities, and helping people in need.

The award will be presented at the 25th Commemorative Breakfast Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 18, 2027 at 9:00am at the Best Western in Hillside.

To nominate someone:

Fill out a physical nomination form , attach supporting documents, and submit to: Hillside Community Relations Commission, Village of Hillside, 425 Hillside Ave., Hillside, IL 60162

, attach supporting documents, and submit to: Or use the online nomination form (link provided on the village website).

Submission deadline: December 18, 2026.

Questions? Call 708-449-6450 for more information.