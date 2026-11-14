📅 MLK Day Breakfast & Community Awards in Hillside

The Village of Hillside is hosting its 25th Commemorative Breakfast Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 18, 2027 at 9:00am at the Best Western, 4400 N. Frontage Rd, Hillside, IL. Doors open at 8:30am.

Tickets cost $15 per person and must be bought and picked up in advance at Hillside Village Hall, 425 Hillside Avenue from Tuesday, December 8, 2026 through Monday, January 11, 2027. No tickets will be sold at the door. Reserved seating is available only for tables of 10.

In connection with the breakfast, nominations are open for the 2027 Dream Award, which honors a community member who reflects Dr. King’s life and mission, and an annual essay contest is also accepting submissions.

For more information, call 708-449-6450.