Hillsdale has some solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from big-box retail to long-time local favorites and the college. Good mix of steady hours, growth paths, and in-person work.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Hillsdale, MI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00/hour to start, $26.00/hour in year 2

Help run the store: supervise daily operations, support the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer issues. Comes with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, and parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Hillsdale College

Location: Hillsdale, MI

Type: Likely full-time (office/administrative role)

Likely full-time (office/administrative role) Pay: Not listed

Office-based role supporting the College’s Contact Center and Donor Services. You’ll help agents with donor questions, handle escalated calls and emails, monitor software and reports, and assist with special projects. Great fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like behind-the-scenes customer support.

Employer: H.J. Gelzer & Son Inc. (Gelzer's Furniture, Housewares & Gifts)

Location: Hillsdale, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $14.50/hour, 32–40 hours/week

Help customers choose furniture and home goods at a 5th-generation, family-owned store, with a path to grow into a lead sales/operations role. Tuesday–Saturday schedule, with Saturdays required.

Employer: H.J. Gelzer & Son Inc. (Gelzer's Furniture, Housewares & Gifts)

Location: Hillsdale, MI

Type: Part-time or full-time, in-person

Pay: From $14.50/hour, about 20–32 hours/week

Customer-facing role helping shoppers find furniture and housewares, with training provided if you’re new to sales. Friendly, local environment with Tuesday–Saturday hours; Saturday availability strongly preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.