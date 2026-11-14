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Hillsdale County
Two Labrador dogs found near Olds and Chicago Rds
12 days ago
Two dogs were found near Olds Rd and Chicago Rd by Barrett Insurance: a female yellow lab and a male reddish-brown lab. If these are your dogs, call the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517-437-7317.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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