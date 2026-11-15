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Hillsborough Township
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hillsborough Township Today
4 days ago
There are a few handy free items available near Hillsborough Township, mostly porch pick-up in nearby Manville. If you drive, these could be quick and easy pickups.
Tan/Grey Steering Wheel Cover (Manville)
- Item: Tan/grey steering wheel cover
- Condition: Not stated (see photos in listing)
- Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Details: Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/SD5xAJ2
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Video Cassette Rewinder (Manville)
- Item: Video cassette rewinder (for VHS tapes)
- Condition: Not stated (check photos)
- Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Details: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait a bit before picking who gets it.
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/EQV5QE9
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Black Steering Wheel Cover (Manville)
- Item: Black steering wheel cover
- Color: All black
- Condition: Not stated (see photos)
- Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Details: Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient.
- Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/FsnBtAx
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items like these can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.