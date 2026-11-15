There are a few handy free items available near Hillsborough Township, mostly porch pick-up in nearby Manville. If you drive, these could be quick and easy pickups.

Item: Tan/grey steering wheel cover

Tan/grey Condition: Not stated (see photos in listing)

Not stated (see photos in listing) Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Details: Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply. Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/SD5xAJ2

https://trashnothing.com/pics/SD5xAJ2 Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Video cassette rewinder (for VHS tapes)

(for VHS tapes) Condition: Not stated (check photos)

Not stated (check photos) Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Details: Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait a bit before picking who gets it.

Fair Chance Policy – the giver will wait a bit before picking who gets it. Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/EQV5QE9

https://trashnothing.com/pics/EQV5QE9 Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Black steering wheel cover

Color: All black

Condition: Not stated (see photos)

Not stated (see photos) Pickup: Porch pick-up, Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Details: Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient.

Fair Chance Policy – the poster will wait before choosing a recipient. Photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/FsnBtAx

https://trashnothing.com/pics/FsnBtAx Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items like these can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.