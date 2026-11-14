There are a few simple, uplifting wall décor freebies available near Hillsborough Township right now. All are porch pick-ups in nearby Manville.

Item: Wall hanging with the phrase “His love endures forever”

Wall hanging with the phrase “His love endures forever” Details: Hangs on wall ; see photos for style and size

; see photos for style and size Condition: Not stated; check pictures for wear

Not stated; check pictures for wear Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: The poster says they’ll wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Celtic cross wall hanging

Details: Hangs on wall ; design and size shown in photos

; design and size shown in photos Condition: Not stated; review pictures for details

Not stated; review pictures for details Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before picking someone so more neighbors can respond.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sun plaques for wall décor

Details: Hang easily on wall ; photos show exact look and number of pieces

; photos show exact look and number of pieces Condition: Not stated; check images for any marks or wear

Not stated; check images for any marks or wear Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville , Somerset County, NJ

, Somerset County, NJ Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: The giver plans to wait a bit before choosing who gets them.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in and around Hillsborough Township tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.