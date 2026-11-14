undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Wall Décor Near Hillsborough Township to Pick Up
There are a few simple, uplifting wall décor freebies available near Hillsborough Township right now. All are porch pick-ups in nearby Manville.
His love endures forever (Manville)
- Item: Wall hanging with the phrase “His love endures forever”
- Details: Hangs on wall; see photos for style and size
- Condition: Not stated; check pictures for wear
- Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: The poster says they’ll wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Celtic cross (Manville)
- Item: Celtic cross wall hanging
- Details: Hangs on wall; design and size shown in photos
- Condition: Not stated; review pictures for details
- Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before picking someone so more neighbors can respond.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
sun placques (Manville)
- Item: Sun plaques for wall décor
- Details: Hang easily on wall; photos show exact look and number of pieces
- Condition: Not stated; check images for any marks or wear
- Pickup: Porch pick up in Manville, Somerset County, NJ
- Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: The giver plans to wait a bit before choosing who gets them.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in and around Hillsborough Township tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.