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🏥 Hillsborough, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Hillsborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to dental and direct care. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build a steady career close to home.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time) – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Hillsborough, NJ
- Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.92 – $27.92/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/30/2027
Work in a fast-paced retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and care for patients every day. Training is provided, high school diploma is preferred but not required, and you’ll be on your feet, moving around, and using both customer service and basic math skills.
Dental Assistant (Entry Level) – Dental365
- Employer: Dental365 – Dental Care Hillsborough
- Location: 706 US Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844
- Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)
- Pay: $17 – $20/hour (range may vary based on experience)
Entry-level “floater” role where you welcome patients, assist the dentist, sterilize instruments, and prep rooms. Great fit if you’re new to dental, on the path to NJ radiology certification, and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and discounted dental care.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Nouvelle Health
- Employer: Nouvelle Health
- Location: Hillsborough, NJ (in-person)
- Type: Direct care / other
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour
Support people with developmental and cognitive disabilities in their daily routines at home and in the community. You’ll help with personal care, meals, medication, and safe lifting, so prior caregiving or group home experience and CPR/first aid knowledge are very helpful.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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