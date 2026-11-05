🏥 Hillsborough, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hillsborough’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to dental and direct care. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and build a steady career close to home.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Hillsborough, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $27.92/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/30/2027

Work in a fast-paced retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and care for patients every day. Training is provided, high school diploma is preferred but not required, and you’ll be on your feet, moving around, and using both customer service and basic math skills.

Employer: Dental365 – Dental Care Hillsborough

Location: 706 US Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

(30+ hrs/week) Pay: $17 – $20/hour (range may vary based on experience)

Entry-level “floater” role where you welcome patients, assist the dentist, sterilize instruments, and prep rooms. Great fit if you’re new to dental, on the path to NJ radiology certification, and want solid benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and discounted dental care.

Employer: Nouvelle Health

Location: Hillsborough, NJ (in-person)

Type: Direct care / other

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Support people with developmental and cognitive disabilities in their daily routines at home and in the community. You’ll help with personal care, meals, medication, and safe lifting, so prior caregiving or group home experience and CPR/first aid knowledge are very helpful.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.