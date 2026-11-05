🛒 Hillsborough, NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Hillsborough’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and a local office role. If you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Hillsborough, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.65 per hour

Set up eye-catching displays, fix signage and pricing, and keep products easy to find at Lowe’s. Weekday schedule (most weekends free), a 10% associate discount, and access to health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and paid time off make this a strong part-time option.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Hillsborough, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week)

Pay: $17.92 – $26.92 per hour

Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Good fit if you have retail experience and want leadership duties, flexible shifts, and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, and employee discounts.

Employer: Delta Millennium Inc

Location: Hillsborough, NJ (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour

Office-based role handling client accounts, supporting a contact center team, and jumping in on calls, email, and chat when needed. Monday–Friday 9:00 AM–6:00 PM, with paid time off and a bit of schedule flexibility if you want steady hours and a clear weekday routine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.