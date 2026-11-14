💧 Free grease kits to protect your pipes and sewer

Holiday cooking can clog your pipes if grease goes down the drain. The town is reminding everyone to keep fats, oils and grease out of sinks and toilets to avoid costly sewer blockages.

Blocked pipes between your house and the public right of way are your responsibility, and you may also be charged if your grease causes a blockage in the town’s sewer main.

To help:

Toss used grease in the trash or recycle it.

Scrape plates and wipe pans with paper towels before washing.

and wipe pans with paper towels before washing. Go easy on the garbage disposal.

Hillsborough water and sewer customers can get a free fat trapper kit (container, 2 foil-lined bags, pan scraper, sink strainer):

Pick up at Town Hall Annex, 105 E. Corbin St. , weekdays 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

, weekdays Or request delivery via the contact form or by calling Troy Miller at 919-296-9653.

To recycle used liquid cooking or fryer oil (no bacon grease or lard), bring up to 15 gallons per visit to Orange County household hazardous waste centers at 1514 Eubanks Road or 3605 Walnut Grove Church Road. For details, contact 919-968-2788 or recycling@orangecountync.gov.